Manika Williams, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Ohio National Guard, addresses attendees at the Freedom to Serve campaign launch at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, June 1, 2023. Freedom to Serve is a multiweek event that celebrates the 75th anniversary of President Truman signing executive orders that directed the integration of the U.S. military and federal workforce, as well as the passage of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by George B. Davis, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 19:22 Photo ID: 7851107 VIRIN: 230601-Z-XR817-1086 Resolution: 3757x2329 Size: 4.52 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign [Image 10 of 10], by George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.