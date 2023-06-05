Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign [Image 9 of 10]

    Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by George Davis 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Manika Williams, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Ohio National Guard, addresses attendees at the Freedom to Serve campaign launch at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, June 1, 2023. Freedom to Serve is a multiweek event that celebrates the 75th anniversary of President Truman signing executive orders that directed the integration of the U.S. military and federal workforce, as well as the passage of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by George B. Davis, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 19:22
    Photo ID: 7851106
    VIRIN: 230601-Z-XR817-1089
    Resolution: 3110x1901
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign [Image 10 of 10], by George Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign
    Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign
    Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign
    Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign
    Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign
    Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign
    Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign
    Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign
    Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign
    Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Women’s Army Corps
    DEI
    6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion
    Women’s Armed Services Integration Act
    Freedom to Serve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT