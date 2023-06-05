Ohio National Guard launches Freedom to Serve campaign

Retired U.S. Army Col. Edna Cummings, left, receives a certificate of appreciation from Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, during a Freedom to Serve campaign launch at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, June 1, 2023. Cummings talked about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-female, all-Black unit that served during World War II, which accompanied the screening of a documentary about the unit during the event, the first of several scheduled through the end of July that celebrate the 75th anniversary of President Truman signing executive orders that directed the integration of the U.S. military and federal workforce, as well as the passage of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by George B. Davis, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 06.01.2023