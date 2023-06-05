Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. Shane Rose retires after 30 years of service

    Chief Master Sgt. Shane Rose retires after 30 years of service

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shane Rose, 33rd Fighter Wing command chief, addresses the audience at his retirement ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 8, 2023. Rose retired after 30 years of service in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 13:49
    Photo ID: 7849945
    VIRIN: 230608-F-DF705-1310
    Resolution: 4310x2868
    Size: 459.63 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Shane Rose retires after 30 years of service, by A1C Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nomads
    Retirement
    33rd Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

