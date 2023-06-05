Chief Master Sgt. Shane Rose retires after 30 years of service

Current and former Chief Master Sergeants honor U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shane Rose, 33rd Fighter Wing command chief, during his retirement ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 8, 2023. Rose retired after 30 years of service in the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

