U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shane Rose, 33rd Fighter Wing command chief, presents the military spouse medal to U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Erica Rose, the command medical logistics superintendent, Hurlburt Field Air Force Base, Florida, during his retirement ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 8, 2023. The ceremony honored Shane Rose and his 30 years of service to the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Corley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 13:50 Photo ID: 7849943 VIRIN: 230608-F-DF705-1235 Resolution: 4932x3281 Size: 914.83 KB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sgt. Shane Rose retires after 30 years of service [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.