AMMOS assumption of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Clark gives a speech after assuming the position as commander at the Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School assumption of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 8, 2023. Prior to his current position, Lt. Col. Clark was stationed at the Headquarters Air Force Material Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, as the Deputy Director of Staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan)

