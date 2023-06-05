Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMMOS assumption of command ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    AMMOS assumption of command ceremony

    NV, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, left, and Lt. Col. Christopher Clark prepare for the Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School assumption of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 8, 2023. The ceremony officially marks a formal passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan)

    This work, AMMOS assumption of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Elizabeth Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

