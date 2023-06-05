AMMOS assumption of command

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, left, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Christopher Clark during the Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School assumption of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 8, 2023. The symbolic flag indicates all the authority of the incoming commander, who then assumes command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Tan)

