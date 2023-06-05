Netherlands Royal Navy HNLMS Van Amstel conducts Joint Personnel Recovery training in the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2023, during exercise Baltic Operations 2023. BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo)

