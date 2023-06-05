Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HNLMS Van Amstel conducts Joint Personnel Recovery training [Image 1 of 3]

    HNLMS Van Amstel conducts Joint Personnel Recovery training

    BALTIC SEA

    06.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Netherlands Royal Navy HNLMS Van Amstel conducts Joint Personnel Recovery training in the Baltic Sea, June 8, 2023, during exercise Baltic Operations 2023. BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen the combined response capability critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo)

    BALTOPS23

