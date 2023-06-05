386 AEW Airmen participate in Firing Competition with Kuwaiti counterparts

U.S. Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Security Forces squadron participate in a firing competition with their Kuwaiti counterparts at an indoor shooting range near Sabhan, Kuwait, June 5, 2023. The competition highlights the continued and engaging partnership between the U.S. and Kuwait.

Date Taken: 06.05.2023