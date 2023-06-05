U.S. Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Security Forces squadron participate in a firing competition with their Kuwaiti counterparts at an indoor shooting range near Sabhan, Kuwait, June 5, 2023. The competition highlights the continued and engaging partnership between the U.S. and Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 07:14
|Photo ID:
|7848682
|VIRIN:
|230605-F-FF888-1003
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|116.73 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th AEW Airmen participate in Firing Competition with Kuwaiti counterparts [Image 8 of 8], by Maj. Heather Bashor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT