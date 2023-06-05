386th AEW Airmen participate in Firing Competition with Kuwaiti counterparts

U.S. Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Security Forces squadron participate in a firing competition with their Kuwaiti counterparts at an indoor shooting range near Sabhan, Kuwait, June 5, 2023. The competition highlights the continued and engaging partnership between the U.S. and Kuwait.

