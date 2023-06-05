Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th AEW Airmen participate in Firing Competition with Kuwaiti counterparts [Image 4 of 8]

    386th AEW Airmen participate in Firing Competition with Kuwaiti counterparts

    KUWAIT

    06.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Security Forces squadron participate in a firing competition with their Kuwaiti counterparts at an indoor shooting range near Sabhan, Kuwait, June 5, 2023. The competition highlights the continued and engaging partnership between the U.S. and Kuwait.

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    KUWAIT
    Security Forces
    Ali Al Salem Airbase

