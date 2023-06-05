Portland Fire and Rescue Fire Boat sprays water Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), arrives in Portland, Oregon for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week on June 8, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 05:33 Photo ID: 7848590 VIRIN: 230608-N-DK460-1036 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 678.69 KB Location: WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.