Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week [Image 3 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), arrives in Portland, Oregon alongside Independence-variant littoral combat ship, USS Kansas City (LCS 22) for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week on June 8, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 05:33
    Photo ID: 7848588
    VIRIN: 230608-N-DK460-1110
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 736.88 KB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Candadian Sailors Participate in &quot;Sip to Shore&quot; Reception During Portland Fleet Week 2023
    U.S., Candadian Sailors Participate in &quot;Sip to Shore&quot; Reception During Portland Fleet Week 2023
    U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week
    U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week
    U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week
    U.S., Candadian Sailors Participate in &quot;Sip to Shore&quot; Reception During Portland Fleet Week 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Dod
    CoC
    Navy
    NBK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT