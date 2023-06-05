U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), arrives in Portland, Oregon alongside Independence-variant littoral combat ship, USS Kansas City (LCS 22) for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week on June 8, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)

