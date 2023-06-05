Flight Operations

Aviation Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Timmothy Hart, from New Orleans, assigned to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, conducts routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk on the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, June 6, 2023. HSC 9 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

