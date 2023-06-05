Flight Operations

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Kendrix Forbes, from Memphis, Tennessee, assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the "Blacklions" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 on the flight deck, June 6, 2023. VFA 213 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

