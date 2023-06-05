Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Rodriguez Roconco, left, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Shayy Mitchell, from Jacksonville, Florida, both assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, conduct flight operations as deck edge operators, June 6, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

