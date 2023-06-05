Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations [Image 6 of 14]

    Flight Operations

    NORWEGIAN SEA

    06.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Rodriguez Roconco, left, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Shayy Mitchell, from Jacksonville, Florida, both assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, conduct flight operations as deck edge operators, June 6, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 05:22
    Location: NORWEGIAN SEA
    flight operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment)

