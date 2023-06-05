U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bluebell (WLI 313) passes under Burnside Bridge for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 8, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

