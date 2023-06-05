Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bluebell (WLI 313) passes under Burnside Bridge for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 8, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 05:09
    Photo ID: 7848570
    VIRIN: 230609-N-II719-1024
    Resolution: 5470x3647
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
