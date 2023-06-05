Sailors fire a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) in Portland, Oregon for the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week on June 8, 2023. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia H. Bumps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 05:09 Photo ID: 7848572 VIRIN: 230608-N-II719-1229 Resolution: 4840x3227 Size: 5.39 MB Location: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Ships Arrive For Portland Fleet Week [Image 4 of 4], by SA Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.