Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Cleans Deployed Sailors Barracks After Typhoon Mawar

230604-N-KE573-0010 U.S. Naval Base Guam (June 2, 2023) - Sonar Technician (Submarine) Seaman Ryan Boblett, from Jamestown, Kentucky, assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15 assists in inspecting and cleaning barracks rooms of deployed Sailors on U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) after Typhoon Mawar struck the island of Guam, leaving many without power or water, June 2.

CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, NBG. NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

