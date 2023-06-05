230602-N-KE573-0004 U.S. Naval Base Guam (June 2, 2023) - Sailors assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15 assist in inspecting and cleaning barracks rooms of deployed Sailors on U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) after Typhoon Mawar struck the island of Guam, leaving many without power or water, June 2.

CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, NBG. NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 03:24 Photo ID: 7848343 VIRIN: 230602-N-KE573-0004 Resolution: 5831x3887 Size: 2.07 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Cleans Deployed Sailors Barracks After Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.