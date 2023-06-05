Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Cleans Deployed Sailors Barracks After Typhoon Mawar

230602-N-KE5573-0006 U.S. Naval Base Guam (June 2, 2023) - Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Thomas Broadus, from Terryville, Connecticut, assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) works with Sailors from Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15 as they inspect and clean barracks rooms of deployed Sailors on U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) after Typhoon Mawar struck the island of Guam, leaving many without power or water, June 2.

Asheville is one of multiple submarines assigned to CSS-15 and is capable of supporting various missions including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, NBG. NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

