Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Cleans Deployed Sailors Barracks After Typhoon Mawar [Image 3 of 5]

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Cleans Deployed Sailors Barracks After Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Brown 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    230602-N-KE5573-0006 U.S. Naval Base Guam (June 2, 2023) - Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Thomas Broadus, from Terryville, Connecticut, assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) works with Sailors from Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15 as they inspect and clean barracks rooms of deployed Sailors on U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) after Typhoon Mawar struck the island of Guam, leaving many without power or water, June 2.
    Asheville is one of multiple submarines assigned to CSS-15 and is capable of supporting various missions including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, NBG. NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 03:24
    Photo ID: 7848345
    VIRIN: 230602-N-KE573-0006
    Resolution: 7025x4683
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Cleans Deployed Sailors Barracks After Typhoon Mawar [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Cleans Deployed Sailors Barracks After Typhoon Mawar
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Cleans Deployed Sailors Barracks After Typhoon Mawar
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Cleans Deployed Sailors Barracks After Typhoon Mawar
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Cleans Deployed Sailors Barracks After Typhoon Mawar
    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 Cleans Deployed Sailors Barracks After Typhoon Mawar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Naval Base Guam
    Submarine Squadron 15
    Mawar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT