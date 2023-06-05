Senior Chief Master-At-Arms Lukosus Retirement ceremony

230602-N-ML799-1262 SAN DIEGO (June 2, 2023) – Senior Chief Master-at-Arms John Lukosus salutes the national ensign, during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island’s Island Club, June 2. Lukosus is retiring after 26 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

