    Senior Chief Master-At-Arms Lukosus Retirement ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Senior Chief Master-At-Arms Lukosus Retirement ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230602-N-ML799-1175 SAN DIEGO (June 2, 2023) – Lt. Cmdr. Raul Garcia, presiding officer, left, presents Senior Chief Master-at-Arms John Lukosus with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during Lukosus’ retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island’s Island Club, June 2. Lukosus is retiring after 26 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 22:56
    Photo ID: 7848078
    VIRIN: 230602-N-ML799-1175
    Resolution: 5042x3361
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Chief Master-At-Arms Lukosus Retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli

