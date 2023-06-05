Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Chief Master-At-Arms Lukosus Retirement ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Senior Chief Master-At-Arms Lukosus Retirement ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230602-N-ML799-1274 SAN DIEGO (June 2, 2023) – Senior Chief Master-at-Arms John Lukosus gives remarks during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station North Island’s Island Club, June 2. Lukosus is retiring after 26 years of dedicated service to the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    TAGS

    LHA
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli

