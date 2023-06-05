USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commemorates the Battle of Midway

SAN DIEGO (June 7, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Joaquin Martinez, a native of Fresno, California, with Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Ashon Decoteau, a native of Brooklyn, New York, presents a wreath to the crew as Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Veronica Lennox, a native of Escondido, California, gives a speech during a ceremony commemorating the Battle of Midway on the mess decks aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). June 2023 marks the 81st anniversary of one of America’s most historically significant naval victories. Fought on the high seas of the Pacific more than half a century ago, June 3-7, 1942, the Battle of Midway altered the course of WWII in the Pacific and thereby shaped the outcome of world events. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

Date Taken: 06.07.2023
Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
Hometown: ESCONDIDO, CA, US
Hometown: FRESNO, CA, US