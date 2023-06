SAN DIEGO (June 7, 2023) Capt. Matthew Cieslukowski, commanding officer of USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Norwich, Connecticut, speaks to the crew during a ceremony commemorating the Battle of Midway on the mess decks. June 2023 marks the 81st anniversary of one of America’s most historically significant naval victories. Fought on the high seas of the Pacific more than half a century ago, June 3-7, 1942, the Battle of Midway altered the course of WWII in the Pacific and thereby shaped the outcome of world events. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 19:33 Photo ID: 7847655 VIRIN: 230607-N-JB475-1045 Resolution: 4534x3027 Size: 769.12 KB Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: NORWICH, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commemorates the Battle of Midway [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.