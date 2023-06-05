Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commemorates the Battle of Midway [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commemorates the Battle of Midway

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (June 7, 2023) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Veronica Lennox, a native of Escondido, California (left) and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christina Ahmann, a native of Marshall, Minnesota, speak to the crew during a ceremony commemorating the Battle of Midway on the mess decks aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). June 2023 marks the 81st anniversary of one of America’s most historically significant naval victories. Fought on the high seas of the Pacific more than half a century ago, June 3-7, 1942, the Battle of Midway altered the course of WWII in the Pacific and thereby shaped the outcome of world events. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland Ardon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 19:34
    Photo ID: 7847653
    VIRIN: 230607-N-JB475-1022
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 439.06 KB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: ESCONDIDO, CA, US
    Hometown: MARSHALL, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commemorates the Battle of Midway [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commemorates the Battle of Midway
    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commemorates the Battle of Midway
    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commemorates the Battle of Midway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Boxer (LHD 4) Commemorates the Battle of Midway

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS BOXER
    World War II
    LHD4
    Midway
    WWIITurningPoint
    Midway81

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT