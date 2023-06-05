Senior Master Sgt. Tim Holland (bottom), combative instructor and operations superintendent, demonstrates potential grappling maneuvers from the side-guard position during a combative class on June 8, 2023, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Ark. The training session, in alignment with the Air Force's Future Operations Concept, highlights the unit's dedication to readiness, competition, and deterrence against potential adversaries.
This work, 188th Security Forces Squadron Combatives [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
