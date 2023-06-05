

Senior Master Sgt. Tim Holland (bottom), combative instructor and operations superintendent, demonstrates potential grappling maneuvers from the side-guard position during a combative class on June 8, 2023, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Ark. The training session, in alignment with the Air Force's Future Operations Concept, highlights the unit's dedication to readiness, competition, and deterrence against potential adversaries.



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 18:55 Photo ID: 7847636 VIRIN: 230608-Z-TR986-1011 Resolution: 2579x3218 Size: 0 B Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 188th Security Forces Squadron Combatives [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.