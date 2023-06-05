Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    188th Security Forces Squadron Combatives [Image 2 of 3]

    188th Security Forces Squadron Combatives

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    188th Wing


    Senior Master Sgt. Tim Holland (bottom), combative instructor and operations superintendent, demonstrates potential grappling maneuvers from the side-guard position during a combative class on June 8, 2023, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Ark. The training session, in alignment with the Air Force's Future Operations Concept, highlights the unit's dedication to readiness, competition, and deterrence against potential adversaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 18:55
    Photo ID: 7847636
    VIRIN: 230608-Z-TR986-1011
    Resolution: 2579x3218
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Security Forces Squadron Combatives [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Security Forces Combatives
    188th Security Forces Squadron Combatives
    Security Forces Combatives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Protect, Secure, Defend!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT