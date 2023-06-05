Protect, Secure, Defend!

Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas - The 188th Security Forces Squadron personnel here honed their combat skills during a rigorous combative training session June 8, 2023.



The training exercise, which aligns with the Air Force's Future Operations Concept, emphasized the unit's commitment to staying prepared to compete against, and deter, adversaries.



Security Forces Airmen engaged in a series of hand-to-hand combat techniques, grappling maneuvers and defensive tactics. Led by seasoned instructors, the training aimed to enhance their proficiency in close-quarters combat scenarios.



"We prioritize continuous training to ensure our Security Forces personnel are equipped with the necessary skills to protect and defend," said Major Nathan Sosebee, the 188th Security Forces Squadron commander. "This combative training enhances our readiness and strengthens our ability to counter any potential threats, aligning with the Air Force's vision to compete, deter, and win.”



The Future Operations Concept emphasizes the importance of being prepared for an evolving security landscape, where competition and deterrence play key roles. The 188th Security Forces Squadron recognizes the need to stay ahead of adversaries by maintaining a high level of readiness and honing their combat skills.



During the training session, Airmen were also exposed to realistic scenarios, simulating potential encounters they might face while executing their duties. The instructors emphasized the significance of situational awareness, quick decision-making, and effective communication in high-stress situations.



"The goal of this training is to ensure our Security Forces Airmen are prepared mentally and physically to handle any challenges they may encounter," explained Senior Master Sgt. Tim Holland, a combative training instructor and operations superintendent. "By enhancing their combative skills and teaching them to adapt to dynamic situations, we are empowering our Airmen to protect themselves, their fellow service members, and the base.”



The 188th Security Forces Squadron consists of dedicated and highly-trained Airmen responsible for maintaining the security and protection of Ebbing Air National Guard Base. Their commitment to staying prepared and enhancing their combative capabilities contributes to a safer and more secure operational environment.



As the combative training session concluded, Sosebee expressed his confidence in the squadron's capabilities. "Our Security Forces Airmen have demonstrated exceptional dedication and proficiency throughout this training," he stated. "Their commitment to excellence ensures we are ready to face any potential adversaries.”

Date Taken: 06.08.2023
Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US
This work, Protect, Secure, Defend!, by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS