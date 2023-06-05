Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces Combatives [Image 1 of 3]

    Security Forces Combatives

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    188th Wing

    Tech Sgt. Onan Castro (top) and Master Sgt. Jordan Wiley (bottom), combative instructors of the 188th Security Forces Squadron, demonstrate defensive techniques during a training session on June 8, 2023, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Ark. Security Forces Airmen refine their skills in hand-to-hand combat and grappling maneuvers to excel in close-quarters combat scenarios.

