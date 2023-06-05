Security Forces Combatives

Tech Sgt. Onan Castro (top) and Master Sgt. Jordan Wiley (bottom), combative instructors of the 188th Security Forces Squadron, demonstrate defensive techniques during a training session on June 8, 2023, at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Ark. Security Forces Airmen refine their skills in hand-to-hand combat and grappling maneuvers to excel in close-quarters combat scenarios.

Date Taken: 06.07.2023
Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US