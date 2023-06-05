Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets Cole Smith (left) and Theron Sullivan (right), both students at Eagle River High School, pose for a photo while wearing combat helmets equipped with night vision goggles belonging to the 176th Wing during a tour of the wing’s facilities at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2023. Nearly a hundred cadets from surrounding high schools came to JBER for their Cadet Leadership Course, a program that aims to prepare cadets for leadership roles in their units, schools, and local communities. Thanks to the 176th Wing, the cadets were given hands-on experience with some of the tools, land vehicles, and aircraft used during the wing’s missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 17:06
|Photo ID:
|7847309
|VIRIN:
|230606-F-SB021-1531
|Resolution:
|5656x3771
|Size:
|13.38 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFJROTC cadets experience 176th Wing mission during JBER visit [Image 22 of 22], by A1C J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFJROTC cadets experience 176th Wing mission during JBER visit
