    AFJROTC cadets experience 176th Wing mission during JBER visit [Image 20 of 22]

    AFJROTC cadets experience 176th Wing mission during JBER visit

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Pena 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet Owen Branch, a student at South Anchorage High School, poses for a photo while wearing combat helmets equipped with night vision goggles belonging to the 176th Wing during a tour of the wing’s facilities at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2023. Nearly a hundred cadets from surrounding high schools came to JBER for their Cadet Leadership Course, a program that aims to prepare cadets for leadership roles in their units, schools, and local communities. Thanks to the 176th Wing, the cadets were given hands-on experience with some of the tools, land vehicles, and aircraft used during the wing’s missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 17:06
    Photo ID: 7847306
    VIRIN: 230606-F-SB021-1511
    Resolution: 5896x3931
    Size: 11.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AFJROTC cadets experience 176th Wing mission during JBER visit [Image 22 of 22], by A1C J. Michael Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFJROTC cadets experience 176th Wing mission during JBER visit

    JROTC
    JBER
    3rd Wing
    176th Wing
    AKANG
    Cadet Leadership Course

