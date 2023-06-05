AFJROTC cadets experience 176th Wing mission during JBER visit

Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet Kale Westbrook, a student at West Anchorage High School, dons load bearing equipment belonging to the 176th Wing with the help of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James McMullen, a pararescueman assigned to 212th Rescue Squadron, during a tour of the wing’s facilities at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2023. Nearly a hundred cadets from surrounding high schools came to JBER for their Cadet Leadership Course, a program that aims to prepare cadets for leadership roles in their units, schools, and local communities. Thanks to the 176th Wing, the cadets were given hands-on experience with some of the tools, land vehicles, and aircraft used during the wing’s missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class J. Michael Peña)

