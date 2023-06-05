The Honorable Kristyn Jones, performing the duties of under secretary the of Air Force, visits Barksdale Air Force Base

The Honorable Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force, speaks to B-52H Stratofortress aircrew members, Maj. Zachary Proud, 20th Bomb Squadron instructor pilot, Capt. Kyle Barber, 20th Bomb Squadron weapons systems officer, and 1st Lt. Timothy Blue, 20th Bomb Squadron electronic warfare officer, during a base visit at Barksdale Air Force Baes, La., June 6, 2023. A B-52 requires an aircrew of five: an aircraft commander, pilot, radar navigator, navigator, and electronic warfare officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

