The Honorable Kristyn Jones, performing the duties of under secretary the of Air Force, visits Barksdale Air Force Base

The Honorable Kristyn Jones, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, performing the duties of under secretary of the Air Force, is briefed by Ms. Ruth Radolff, the Child Development Center flight chief (CDC), and Col. Scott Weyermuller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, about the improvements of the new CDC, during a base visit at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., June 6, 2023. The new CDC building offers 140 new child care spaces and 8 new classrooms. Because of this, they are able to accommodate more children, making on-base child care available to more families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Ledbetter)

