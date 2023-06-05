U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Fasig and Senior Airman Bryce Bennett, crew chiefs for the 182nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, assist Master Sgt. Tyler White, a loadmaster with the 169th Airlift Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, with loading a rotary air compressor unit onto a C-130 Hercules to be delivered to Hohn Air Base, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, prior to the aircraft’s inaugural flight for the exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) from Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 2, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 14:37 Photo ID: 7846725 VIRIN: 230602-Z-QB509-1043 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 4.47 MB Location: WUNSTORF, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing at Exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.