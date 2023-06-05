U.S. Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing at Exercise Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tyler White, a loadmaster with the 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois National Guard, helps prepare an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine before loading it onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft for delivery to Hohn Air Base, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, prior to the aircraft’s inaugural flight for the exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) from Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 2, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 14:37
|Photo ID:
|7846726
|VIRIN:
|230602-Z-QB509-1039
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|WUNSTORF, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
