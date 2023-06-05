Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing at Exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing at Exercise Air Defender 2023

    WUNSTORF, GERMANY

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tyler White and Senior Airman Alex Clark, loadmasters with the 169th Airlift Squadron, Illinois National Guard, prepare equipment to be loaded onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft and delivered to Hohn Air Base, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, prior to the aircraft’s inaugural flight for the exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) from Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 2, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 14:37
    Location: WUNSTORF, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen with the 182nd Airlift Wing at Exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    182nd Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

