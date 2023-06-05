Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Conducts RAS With USS Antietam (CG 54) USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Conducts RAS With USS Antietam (CG 54) USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230607-N-KW492-0278 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) receives cargo and fuel from the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) during a replenishment at sea in the Philippine Sea, June 7, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 23:18
    Photo ID: 7844866
    VIRIN: 230607-N-KW492-0278
    Resolution: 6452x4301
    Size: 991.08 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Conducts RAS With USS Antietam (CG 54) USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Conducts RAS With USS Antietam (CG 54) USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8)
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Conducts RAS With USS Antietam (CG 54) USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8)
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Conducts RAS With USS Antietam (CG 54) USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8)
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Conducts RAS With USS Antietam (CG 54) USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8)
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Conducts RAS With USS Antietam (CG 54) USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Replenishment at Sea
    USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8)
    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT