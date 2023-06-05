230607-N-KW492-0004 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2023) The dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) sails alongside the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) for a replenishment at sea in the Philippine Sea, June 7, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 23:18
|Photo ID:
|7844852
|VIRIN:
|230607-N-KW492-0004
|Resolution:
|6008x3750
|Size:
|857.61 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Conducts RAS With USS Antietam (CG 54) USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT