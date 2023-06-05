USS Antietam (CG 54) Conducts RAS With USS Antietam (CG 54) USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8)

230607-N-KW492-0323 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 7, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Cristian Guerrero, from York Pennsylvania, signals to the crew of the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a replenishment at sea in the Philippine Sea, June 7, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.07.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA