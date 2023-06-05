Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training [Image 2 of 2]

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Trey Hutcheson 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 17, 2023) East-coast based Naval Special Warfare Operator (SEALs) are hoisted onto an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26 from a training vessel during a maritime interdiction operation training exercise in a simulated chemical, biological, radiological environment. Naval Special Warfare Group 2 produces, trains, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations commandos to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence that support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Hutcheson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

