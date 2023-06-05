VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 17, 2023) An East-coast based Naval Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) clears a passageway of a training vessel during a maritime interdiction operation training exercise in a simulated chemical, biological, radiological environment. Naval Special Warfare Group 2 produces, trains, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations commandos to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence that support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Hutcheson)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7844504
|VIRIN:
|230517-N-VQ790-1026
|Resolution:
|5586x3724
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT