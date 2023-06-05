VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 17, 2023) An East-coast based Naval Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) clears a passageway of a training vessel during a maritime interdiction operation training exercise in a simulated chemical, biological, radiological environment. Naval Special Warfare Group 2 produces, trains, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations commandos to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence that support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Hutcheson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 06.07.2023 18:59 Photo ID: 7844504 VIRIN: 230517-N-VQ790-1026 Resolution: 5586x3724 Size: 1.62 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.