Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Trey Hutcheson 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 17, 2023) An East-coast based Naval Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) clears a passageway of a training vessel during a maritime interdiction operation training exercise in a simulated chemical, biological, radiological environment. Naval Special Warfare Group 2 produces, trains, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations commandos to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence that support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Hutcheson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 18:59
    Photo ID: 7844504
    VIRIN: 230517-N-VQ790-1026
    Resolution: 5586x3724
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training
    Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEAL
    Maritime
    NSW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT