VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 17, 2023) East-coast based Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) clear a space of a training vessel during a maritime interdiction operation training exercise in a simulated chemical, biological, radiological environment. Naval Special Warfare Group 2 produces, trains, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations commandos to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence that support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trey Hutcheson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 06.07.2023 18:59 Photo ID: 7844465 VIRIN: 230517-N-VQ790-1045 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.15 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Trey Hutcheson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.