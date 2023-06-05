Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training [Image 4 of 4]

    Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Naval Special Warfare Group TWO

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 25, 2023) East-coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) provide security during non-combatant evacuation operation training. Naval Special Warfare Group 2 produces, trains, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations commandos to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence that support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 18:59
    Photo ID: 7844466
    VIRIN: 230524-N-GG858-1003
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 528.51 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

