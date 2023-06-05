Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 25, 2023) East-coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) provide security during non-combatant evacuation operation training. Naval Special Warfare Group 2 produces, trains, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations commandos to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence that support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

