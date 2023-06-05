VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 25, 2023) East-coast-based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators (SEALs) provide security during non-combatant evacuation operation training. Naval Special Warfare Group 2 produces, trains, supports, and deploys the world’s premier maritime special operations commandos to conduct full-spectrum operations and integrated deterrence that support national objectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 18:59
|Photo ID:
|7844466
|VIRIN:
|230524-N-GG858-1003
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|528.51 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Naval Special Warfare Conducts Readiness Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Navy SEALs Conduct Nighttime Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation Training
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT