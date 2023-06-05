MSRON 3 Holds Integrated Exercise with ACB 1

SAN DIEGO BAY (March 14, 2023) A Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 3 34-foot Sea Ark patrol boat transits San Diego Bay during an integrated training exercise with Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1, March 14, 2023. MSRON-3 and ACB-1 are both components of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, which possess specialized skills that enable distributed maritime operations. MSRON-3 supports the Maritime Expeditionary Security Force by reinforcing blue-water lethality by protecting port and harbor infrastructure, securing high-value assets, and dominating in the littoral with maritime security operations. A part of the Naval Construction Force, ACB-1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Valerie Morrison)

