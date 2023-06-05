Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSRON 3 Holds Integrated Exercise with ACB 1 [Image 3 of 3]

    MSRON 3 Holds Integrated Exercise with ACB 1

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    Courtesy Photo

    Maritime Expeditionary Security Group One

    SAN DIEGO BAY, Calif. (March 14, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Mia Erickson, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1, stands lookout on an Improved Navy Lighterage System (INLS) while a Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 3 34-foot Sea Ark patrol boat escorts the craft through San Diego Bay during an integrated training exercise, March 14, 2023. MSRON-3 and ACB-1 are both components of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, which possess specialized skills that enable distributed maritime operations. MSRON-3 supports the Maritime Expeditionary Security Force by reinforcing blue-water lethality by protecting port and harbor infrastructure, securing high-value assets, and dominating in the littoral with maritime security operations. A part of the Naval Construction Force, ACB-1 conducts ship-to-shore transportation and construction support as a part of joint amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Valerie Morrison)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSRON 3 Holds Integrated Exercise with ACB 1 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

